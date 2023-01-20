Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Shares a Heart-Melting Moment with Her Dog

An affinity for animals runs in the Irwin family, and Bindi Irwin’s 21-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is no exception. Especially when it comes to the family dogs!

In an adorable new video on Instagram, Grace plays in a crocodile structure at Australia Zoo with her adorable pug, Stella Irwin. The toddler — who is looking so grown up with her long, dark curls! — gazes at the white pug sitting in the open jaws of the croc’s mouth. Then, she leans forward and touches his forehead with hers. It’s the sweetest expression of love we’ve ever seen, and Stella just calmly soaks it up, totally used to the affections of Grace. They have a special language of love all their own, and it’s so precious.

“Always love for my tiny human, Grace ❤️ – Stella,” the video on Stella’s Instagram page (@stellairwinthepug) was captioned. So cute!

One person commented, “This is the cutest friendship.” Another said, “Stella in the crocs mouth 😆cute little Grace, kind little soul 💕.”

“Stella looks so happy afterwards. Like aww tiny human ❤️,” someone else wrote.

The Irwins have another family dog named Piggy, and Grace often helps walk her. In one photo in Oct. 2022, Bindi takes a cuddle break to give her daughter a hug as piggy happily sits next to them, wagging her tongue. Related story Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is a Little Wildlife Explorer in Adorable Family Photos

Bindi captioned the photo: “These moments with my family are the best part of life.”

There’s another dog who holds Grace’s heart, too — Doug the Pug! In pictures from Christmas, Irwin shared that Grace’s new words were “Doug Pug,” as she enjoyed her Doug-themed gifts. Grace seems to love all animals, but dogs appear to be her favorite right now. We totally understand!

