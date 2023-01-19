Chrissy Teigen Shares the First Photo of Her Baby Girl — & Her Name Has a Sweet Tie to Big Sis Luna!

Chrissy Teigen just shared the first photo of her baby girl with John Legend, and it is adorable! The couple welcomed their newest baby on Jan. 13, but so far have remained mum about the little ones first few days. It turns out, they were just soaking up the new baby bliss — and are ready to share all the details!

In an Instagram post today featuring their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, Teigen revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl named Esti Maxine Stephens.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram today.

In the photo, Luna and Miles are proud older siblings as together they hold their little sister. Both are smiling, and Luna bravely reaches out to touch the newborn’s soft skin. Esti is wearing a pink hat and pink gloves, while wrapped in a fuzzy white blanket to keep warm. Such a precious moment!

The baby’s name seems meaningful, too. Esti means “star,” according to NameBerry, which goes along with her older sister’s name, Luna, which means “moon.” How adorable is that?!

Teigen also shared an update about life with their rainbow baby.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?” she wrote. “We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

The family of five seem to be enjoying their baby sister, and we couldn’t be happier for them.

