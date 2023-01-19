Jessica Biel Borrows Her Kids’ Toys To Cope With Dry January & Parents Are Loving It

On the 19th day of Dry January, things took a hilarious turn in the Biel-Timberlake household. Actor Jessica Biel shared a video on Instagram of herself taking shots of Kinderlyte — an electrolyte drink made by the children’s medicine company that she founded with Jeremy Adams — that she is pouring out of the play water cooler her kids’ play kitchen.

“This is normal! Totally normal #dryjanuary,” she captioned the video.

After enjoying her first “shot,” Biel excitedly pours herself another. She then breaks out the toy pan and pretends to cook herself breakfast before she proudly showing off the stash of KinderMed products in the top cabinet of the play kitchen. The children’s pain reliever is all ready to go in case she feels those “shots” in the morning!

Parents are eating up (dare I say, “drinking up?”) this oh-so-relatable post.

“Exactly…. absolutely normal Jess…. 😆…. Love this 👌” said one commenter.

"As a mom, I confirm 😎" said another.

And while the video revolves around Biel, the toy water dispenser (like this one) is what really stole the show. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor was merely a supporting role.

“I need that mini water cooler for my desk at work. That’s hysterical! 😂” one commenter said (and many, many more agreed).

Biel has two young sons with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and she recently told SheKnows it can be hard to juggle the needs of her family while also caring for herself. It’s a balance that she — like many parents — is trying (and sometimes failing) to find.

.@JessicaBiel & her husband, @jtimberlake, are keeping things low-key for the holidays with their kids, Phineas and Silas. 🎄 https://t.co/DrZ0PUWeYO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 22, 2022

“I have to admit, I often put myself at the bottom of the totem pole of my family,” Biel told us.

She knows, though, that taking time to care for herself is important for her own wellbeing and the wellbeing of her loved ones. As the saying goes, “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” Although maybe we should be saying “you can’t pour from an empty mini water dispenser.”

Luckily, Biel has plenty of refills at the ready (literally, and hopefully metaphorically too). And we’ll always cheers to that.

Only 11 days to go, Jess! You’ve got this.

