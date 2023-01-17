Shawn Johnson Shares One Thing That ‘Scares’ Her About Daughter Drew — & Yes, It Involves a Balance Beam

When it comes to teaching her kids, Drew, 3, and Jett, 1, about gymnastics, Shawn Johnson is all in. She leads the way in family handstand competitions, encourages kitchen training sessions, and fosters a love of all types of sports in her kids. But she recently shared the one thing that “scares” her about Drew, and it’s actually really sweet.

The former Olympian posted several photos and videos to her Instagram Stories this morning of her kids, who she shares with husband Andrew East. In one, Drew is wearing a shiny black leotard with pink leggings as she walks across a balance beam at a gymnastics gym. She expertly makes her way across the beam, just barely holding on to her mom’s hand for balance.

“It scares me,” Johnson wrote over the video. “She loves it so much.”

Johnson, who won a gold medal for the balance beam in the 2008 Olympic games (plus three silver medals), seems to be a little worried that her daughter might want to pursue the same dreams as she did. Although, if Drew does want to become a gymnast, her mom would be the perfect person to support that goal!

In a May 2022 interview with Olympics.com for the Olympic Channel podcast, Johnson reminisced about being 16 years old at the Olympics. “I was dealing with, on one side, the pressures, the insecurities, the nerves, the sponsorships, the agents, all of that and that was very hard for a 16-year-old to handle because I remember feeling very heavy by that and very weighted down,” she said.

Johnson continued, "But on the other hand, I was a 16-year-old girl, just a little girl, I loved gymnastics more than anything in the world and that was the coolest moment of my life. I will say it was a battle for both of those sides. But I do think the little girl won."

Now, Johnson is sharing some of her past with her kids. In July 2022, the family went on a road trip to meet Johnson’s former gymnastics coach Liang Chow. “Taking Drew to the gym I grew up in and realized my dreams was beyond special,” Johnson wrote in the video posted to YouTube. “Seeing how happy she was… I have no words.”

Since then, Johnson has shared several videos of Drew mastering gymnastics moves, including one of her flipping off a balance beam into a foam pit.

In her Instagram Story today, Johnson shared more updates about their time at the gym. In one, she was jumping on a tramping with Drew, where she wrote that the duo were in their “natural habitat.”

In another, she shared a photo of Drew hanging off a bar, while Jett was running in the background. “Mid jump/fall as always” she wrote about her rambunctious son.

It’s too soon to tell if Drew (or Jett!) will want to train for the Olympics like their mama, but one thing’s for sure: they are both having a ton of fun enjoying gymnastics with Johnson. We love that she gets to share her love of this sport with her toddlers — it’s a joy to watch!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.


