Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are in Post-Baby Bliss After the ‘Long Road’ to Delivering Their Rainbow Baby

Shocking precisely no one, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are “ecstatic” to have welcomed their newest bundle of joy on January 13.

Just over two years after the devastating September 2020 loss of their son Jack, the couple is of course overjoyed to bring their long-awaited fourth child into the world. In addition to relaying their utmost joy, a source told People, “They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It’s been a long road.”

The source added that all is well with both baby and mom, and the couple’s older children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are “so excited” as well. “It’s such an amazing way for them to start the new year,” they gushed.

Teigen and Legend chose to be open and honest about Jack’s death with Luna and Miles, and as an extension of that openness, the couple also kept the kids in the loop about their pregnancy with this baby. In September 2022, the mom of four told People, “Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told [the kids] very, very early.”

She explained just how much the two kids were aware of, saying, “They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before.”

In August 2022, the model and media personality announced her fourth pregnancy on Instagram, writing, "​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

We can’t wait to learn more about their precious rainbow baby!

