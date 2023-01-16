Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Calls the Year She & Husband Ben Affleck Blended Families ‘My Best Year Since My Kids Were Born’

Jenny from the Block is getting super sentimental about the many joys she experienced in 2022 — the most significant of which have to do with her marriage to Ben Affleck almost 20 years after they called off their first engagement.

Sitting down with Josh Duhamel in an interview with Today for their upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, the entertainment icon shared, “We moved in together; the kids moved in together. So it’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

.@JLo recently shared all about family life, co-parenting with Jennifer Garner, and how she's encouraging her kids to be their most authentic selves. https://t.co/139TZJIDTs — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 9, 2022

The newlyweds have five kids in total: Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck is dad to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In addition to gushing about the success of their blended family — a huge feat, especially with a house full of teens — J. Lo also opened up about the inspiration behind her upcoming studio album, This Is Me… Now. Her first studio album in nearly 10 years, it’s essentially a part two to her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, which she made while she and Affleck were a couple the first time around.

Check out Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's best moments as a couple following the news that her new album is inspired by their love. ❤️ https://t.co/VP4BuxKjIQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 29, 2022

The singer explained, “The last time Ben and I were together, to this album, it’s been such a journey.” Lopez continued, “The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, is love real? Does true love exist? It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m going to be here, no matter what. And we’re going to get through it together.'”

If true love does exist, Lopez and Affleck's relationship is a shining example of what it can look like. "If you love something, set it free, and if it comes back to you, it's meant to be…" Truer words were never spoken for this couple!

