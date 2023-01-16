Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Asks the Tooth Fairy for a Unique Gift After Losing His First Tooth

Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint lost his first tooth over the weekend, but unlike most kids, he wasn’t interested in the traditional cash gift from the Tooth Fairy — he wrote the magical creature a letter asking for something a little different.

Kim shared a snap of Saint’s handwritten request on her Instagram Story, which read in adorable little kid writing, “Can I please have Robux instead of monny (sic)?” Clearly an avid gamer, Saint’s request for Robux refers to the digital currency used on the gaming platform Roblox.

Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram.

The mom of four continued the Tooth Fairy saga by sharing a photo of a letter that “the Tooth Fairy” wrote back to Saint, as well as a Roblox gift card, a $2 bill, and a sprinkling of gold glitter. She added a caption to the Story, writing, “North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive which I haven’t done in 15 years lol.” Kim followed up with a video of the Tooth Fairy’s gifts and glitter on Saint’s bed for him to discover the next morning.

Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram.

It was a big weekend for the Kardashian-West kids — in addition to Saint losing his first tooth and having the Tooth Fairy honor his special request, his younger sister, Chicago, turned 5 years old on Sunday. Kim celebrated her little girl’s milestone birthday with an adorable Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, which was just as extravagant as every other Kardashian birthday party.

Kim shares all four of her kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.