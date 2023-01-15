Jenna Dewan Is Glowing in This Bare-Faced Selfie As She Twins With Lookalike Daughter Everly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenna Dewan and her daughter Everly couldn’t honestly pass for sisters at this point, especially after you see this new selfie of the two of them cuddling during the flooding conditions.

On Jan 13, Dewan shared a series of photos of how her family is doing during the flooding happening out West. Despite the conditions, they all seem to be doing just fine, so she posted the photos with the cute and simple caption, “🤗 💙 🌧️.”

In the first photo, fans are losing it because not only does Dewan look as radiant as can be in this no-makeup selfie, but she and her lookalike daughter Everly could pass for twins while they’re lounging in their sweatshirt hoodies.

Then, we get a super-cute snapshot of Dewan’s fiancé Steve Kazee and their son Callum cuddling up with one another, followed by a pic of them with a little backpack. Next, our hearts melted when we saw the look of love on Dewan’s face as she cuddles her son in the kitchen. Then, Dewan ends the post with a video of how intense the flooding is right outside their front door.

While things probably are crazy over there, we do love that the Dewan-Kazee family is taking the time to just be present and full of love. And seriously, Everly and Dewan are looking more and more like twins every day!

The Gracefully You author and her ex-husband Channing Tatum met on the set of Step Up, marrying a few years later in 2009. Four years later, in 2013, they welcomed a daughter named Everly, 9, that’s looking more and more like her mama every day. They were officially divorced in late 2019 after separating in 2018. Dewan and her fiancé Kazee welcomed their son Callum, 2, in 2020.

For a long time, Dewan never shared Everly’s (or Callum’s) face on social media. However, she told Yahoo per MSN that it changed after a certain point when Everly voiced her feelings on the matter. “Yeah, she felt comfortable with it. And I think there comes a certain age where you start realizing she’s old enough to [wonder], ‘Why is my face covered?’ But she’s aware, and she knows that we were being protective and wanted it to be coming from her. And I think the world has changed… she’s voiced her opinion and the times have changed, and everyone just across the board was more comfortable with it.”

