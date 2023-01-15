Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Newest Photo of Their Daughter May Be the Happiest We’ve Ever Seen Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like we’ve seen every emotion from Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling, from pure confusion to disdain. While she’s clearly a happy child, it’s always so sweet to see her smile. We’ve seen her smile while supporting her papa on the field, and matching with her mama, but this new smiling snapshot is not only the sweetest one yet, but it also reminds fans of a very important lesson.

Once again, on Jan 14, Brittany uploaded the super-sweet photo of her daughter to her Instagram story. See the photo below:

Brittany Mahomes’ IG story.

In the photo, we see Sterling sitting on an armoire, looking at herself in the mirror with the biggest smile we’ve ever seen from her! She’s looking so adorable in space pajamas and a leopard bow in her curly hair (peep all the bows in the background!) Seriously, she looks so happy while looking at herself in the mirror!

This photo is also a reminder to go to the mirror and smile because you’re killing it, something fans have been doing after seeing the super-sweet photo.

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, and married back on March 12, 2022. They share two children together named Sterling Skye and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up,” she said. “You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”

Related story Brittany Mahomes & Patrick Mahomes Share a Heart-Warming Day Out With Daughter Sterling

In another Instagram story, per People, Brittany gushed about her daughter again, saying how amazing she’s been in her new “big sissy role.” She said, “Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am,” she wrote. “She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!”

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

