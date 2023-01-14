Heather Rae El Moussa Looks Angelic in a Sheer Mini-Dress As She Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their boy any day now, and Heather Rae is sharing the last bit of maternity photos before the big day comes!

On Jan 11, Heather Rae uploaded a series of photos from her angelic maternity photoshoot with the caption talking all about mindfulness, manifestation, and her upcoming year. She said, Started off last new year giving you guys a fertility journey update and now January 2023 a VERY pregnant me updating you on baby boys arrival. Since yesterday I’ve felt a lot of pressure which means he’s dropping & he’s getting ready to join the world soon. But when??? 🫣🤰🏼”

She added, “I’m a huge believer that everything happens for a reason but I also believe in manifesting the things you really want in life. Some of the things I’m manifesting and focusing on this year: 🤍 A healthy baby boys arrival 🤍 Leaving room in my busy schedule to rest & enjoy this beautiful time in my life with a newborn before going back to filming Selling Sunset & Flipping El Moussas 🤍 Launching a few new businesses (this is so exciting)!”

“These are just a few things….” she ended the post with. “Anyone else have similar ones or what’re some of yours??!”

In the photos, we see Heather Rae in an ethereal, sheer tulle gown with terracotta coloring and puffed-up sleeves. She’s looking off into the distance as she cradles her baby bump, looking fabulous with the details throughout her look like her high ponytail, pearl drop earrings, and white manicure.

Then in the next photo, we see her twirling around in her dress, looking so gorgeous and at peace, followed by the last photo of her cradling her bump some more!

Heather and Tarek have been together since 2019, getting engaged in the summer of 2020 and marrying a year later in Oct 2021. They announced in 2022 that they were expecting a baby boy to join them (sometime this month actually!)

While this is Heather’s first child, Tarek has two children named Taylor and Brayden, whom he shared with his ex Christina Hall.

In an interview with People, Heather said it’s been “so special” to be able to share her pregnancy journey with her stepchildren. “They are just so loving and caring. They know that I’m dealing with the back issues and Taylor’s always checking on me,” she said. “Every time I moan while moving, she’s like, ‘Are you okay? Do you need anything?’ They’ve just been so supportive and loving.”

