Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are As Happy As Can Be in These Rare Photos of Daughter Malti’s 1st Birthday 

In this episode of “where has the time gone,” we’re once again wondering where the time has gone as we hear Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just celebrated their daughter Malti’s first birthday! (Of course, they did it in style!)

On Jan 13, the Spaceman singer talked about his daughter’s first birthday party in his guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying how he and Chopra wanted to go big for the celebration.

“She did [turn 1] over the weekend. We did [have a party]. We had to celebrate,” he said. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She’s 1. She’s beautiful.

Days prior, he uploaded a photo of him, Chopra, and their sweet baby daughter Malti during her first birthday celebration onto his Instagram story. See the photo below:

In the heartwarming photo, we see Jonas and Chopra looking so happy and at peace, as they hold their daughter, all in traditional white clothing (and a killer backdrop of candles, flowers, and other pieces of decor!) We hope everyone had an amazing time at her birthday, honoring this super-brave little girl!

As many of you probably remember, Jonas and Chopra shocked the world when they announced they welcomed their daughter Malti into the world in Jan 2022 via surrogate. They kept it a secret for a while, giving rare updates since then, including when she came home from the NICU after 100 days. Both Jonas and the Unfinished author have gushed about parenthood and everything that comes with it.

Chopra recently talked to her friend, YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, about being a new mom to Malti. She said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no such notion as this is my child, and I will shape everything. They come to you in order to find and construct their own life.”

Jonas also said in a rare, previous interview with Variety that things have been more intense since welcoming his daughter. “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent,” he said.

