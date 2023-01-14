Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Adorable Video Shows She’s the Proudest Mom in the World As Her Daughter Learns New Words 

Delilah Gray
Jeannie Mai
Plus Icon
Jeannie Mai Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins is ready to help her daughter Monaco navigate the next big part of her life: talking! She’s helped her walk, she’s helped her crawl, and now she’s ready to have those adorable mommy-daughter conversations with her newly one-year-old daughter.

On Jan 13, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a snippet from her show Hello Hunnay, with the caption, “So.. Coco’s an alpha?? 👀 This lil girls personality is FULLY outside and I gotta learn everything I can to keep up 🙃😳 Moms y’all were right.. IT DOES GO BY SO FAST!! Turning one with @dr.cyndie for Coco’s first words! New @hellohunnayshow #linkinbio.”

In the video, we see Mai-Jenkins (rocking a super chic brown turtleneck) talking to pediatrician Dr. Cyndie Hatcher, MD, about a huge milestone “every mom thinks about:” hearing your baby talk!

Monaco’s not there yet, but I can see the baby talk: she’s rapping, she’s got verses, bars! I’m like, ‘it’s about to come!’ I want to learn, as a mom, how I can prepare Monaco to speak at the time she’s ready and to be a boss at being able to use her words,” Mai-Jenkins said excitedly.

Hatcher responded by saying that this is her favorite subject to talk about because it’s a tool kids will be using “for life,” and they jumped right into the exercises! The three of them (including little Monaco) go to the kitchen, where they show her a flashcard with the photo of a spoon on it, repeating the word “spoon.”

As they continue this, Monaco is making sounds and properly using a spoon, showing them that she indeed understands, and is ready to learn.

Seriously, this video is too cute for words; Monaco is growing up so fast! In fact, it was recently her first birthday — we know; where has the time gone?!

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. Then on Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1.

In a recent interview with EOnline, Mai-Jenkins talked about how she and Jeezy will be spoiling their daughter in a very special way. “Monaco is next-level loved. I used to say that I don’t want her to get over-spoiled, but I don’t think it’s such a thing to be spoiled with love. I don’t want her to be over-spoiled with material things, but love? Pour it all on,” she said.

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad