Andy Cohen Tries To Teach Daughter Lucy To Say ‘Snoopy’ & the Video Is Too Cute for Words

“Dada” would be cool, but the word Andy Cohen really wants his 8-month-old daughter Lucy to say is “Snoopy.” She’s an enthusiastic learner, we’ll give her that!

“Good morning, everybody! Say ‘good morning,’ Lucy!” the Watch What Happens Live! host said in a video posted to his Instagram story today. In it, he’s holding Lucy, and she’s gazing at herself in the camera. Lucy is as cute as a button in blue Snoopy PJs with a rainbow bow in her hair.

“Can you say ‘good morning’?” he continues in an effort to get her to babble. She’s just blankly staring at herself (we don’t blame her — she’s so cute!). “Can you say, ‘Daddy’s little girl?’” he asks, and this time was rewarded with an adorable baby smile. Our hearts are melting! She does love her daddy. Then Cohen goes for it: “Can you say ‘Snoopy?’”

Lucy is back to her blank look. She gave her smile, now she’s done! “OK, we’re not going to get any words from Lucy,” Cohen said, finally conceding defeat. But he’s not holding any grudges — he leans over to give his daughter a kiss and then she waves at the camera. Aww!

Cohen is clearly a huge Peanuts fan. Back when Lucy was only 3 months old, he shared a photo of her with her namesake: a Lucy van Pelt doll from Charlie Brown.

"When I was born, the dog I was issued was Snoopy," Cohen wrote in the foreword for the 2014 edition of Peanuts Guide to Life, per Entertainment Weekly. "My stuffed Snoopy came with me pretty much everywhere I went. He was cute. He slept with me. He hugged me. He made me smile. As long as Snoopy was there, he made me feel like I was home."

The Bravo TV host also dresses his son Ben, 3, in Snoopy outfits. Back in Sept. 2020, he shared a side-by-side photo of a toddler Ben in a snoopy sweater and a throwback photo of a toddler Cohen in a similar Snoopy photo.

“Twinning with Ben #Snoopy,” he captioned the cute snap.

