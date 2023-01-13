Kaavia James’ Voice Is ‘on Fire’ in the Most Adorable New Video on the Way to School

If singing in the car were a competition, Kaavia James would definitely win! Dwyane Wade captured the most adorable video of his and Gabrielle Union’s daughter belting out an Alicia Keys’ song, and it’s officially our new favorite cover.

The Instagram video, which is slyly taken over Wade’s shoulder, shows Kaavia in her pink carseat. The 4-year-old is looking out the window on her way to school, singing “Girl on Fire.”

“This girl is on fiiiiiiiiyyyyyaaaaaa!” she loudly sings off-key, while Wade smiles. We love a confident and enthusiastic queen, and Kaavia absolutely slays this song!

“These NOTES are on 🔥🔥🔥,” the video posted to Kaavia’s account (run by her parents) is captioned. “Yall hear me going on RUNS & RIFFS I say! Beautiful gowns. Beautiful gowns. 🎤🎶🎵”

Wade commented, “🎤 🔥,” and The Proudly Co., owned by Union, commented: “drop-off karaoke is poppin’ this a.m.! 🎤”

Unsurprisingly, fans were loving Kaavia Karoke time too. “Kaav is literally single-handedly carrying this whole family on her back,” one person wrote. “She’s beautiful, smart, funny AND talented. Y’all could literally never!” Related story Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Her Mini in Identical Hairstyles: ‘Twinning Is Winning’

“Alright then Kaav Keys 👏👏👏,” someone else cheered.

“Mariah Carey was found shaking, Kaav is coming for her crown,🔥🔥🔥” another joked.

This is actually one of Kaavia’s favorite songs. In a video from Thanksgiving, Kaavia proved she was a karaoke queen with a rendition of “Girl on Fire” and “Let It Go” from Frozen.

“Who is this lil karaoke 👑 and what has she done with @kaaviajames ?!?! I cannnnnnnt 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖤🖤,” the video was captioned.

Kaavia is certainly entertaining, especially in the car. Last week, she regaled her dad with a sassy tale of oversleeping and hurrying to eat breakfast before school, making him laugh.

Who needs the radio on when you’ve got Kaavia to entertain you? We love it!

Before you go, check out these hot, famous dads.

