Brittany Mahomes & Patrick Mahomes Share a Heart-Warming Day Out With Daughter Sterling

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has some time off before heading to the AFC playoffs, and he’s using that time to connect with his 1-year-old daughter Sterling Mahomes. In new photos shared by his wife Brittany Mahomes, the trio went on a heart-warming day date together.

“We had a all about sterling family day!!” Brittany wrote on her Instagram story Thursday. “We love dad being home and going on adventures with us 🥹❤️.”

She also shared a picture of Patrick building LEGOs with Sterling at a tiny blue table with big pockets that hold tons of LEGOs. She’s laser-focused on her dad, and it’s absolutely adorable.

In the next photo, Sterling (wearing a big pink bow on her curly blonde head) leans into her dad as the two go on a ride. She’s holding on to the rail in front of her with a wide-eyed expression as Patrick smiles next to her. She is definitely a Daddy’s girl!

In another, Patrick holds his daughter up to show her the fish in an aquarium. She’s looking at the colorful fish swimming around, and he’s just gazing at his daughter’s face. It’s the most precious thing!

The Kansas City Current co-owners also share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1 month. They left him at home this time as they spent a day totally focused on Sterling.

Spending solo time with your kids is actually super important. It gives each child a chance to connect with their parents without competing for attention from siblings (especially needy babies), and it gives you a chance to get to know your child on a deeper level.

This is a touchdown parenting moment that deserves to be celebrated! And it’s a good reminder for us to take some one-on-one time with our kids, even during our busy seasons.

