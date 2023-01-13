Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Brittany Mahomes & Patrick Mahomes Share a Heart-Warming Day Out With Daughter Sterling

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 01: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews attend Shaq's Fun House at Live! At The Battery on February 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)
Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has some time off before heading to the AFC playoffs, and he’s using that time to connect with his 1-year-old daughter Sterling Mahomes. In new photos shared by his wife Brittany Mahomes, the trio went on a heart-warming day date together.

“We had a all about sterling family day!!” Brittany wrote on her Instagram story Thursday. “We love dad being home and going on adventures with us 🥹❤️.”

Sterling and Patrick Mahomes doing LEGOs.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She also shared a picture of Patrick building LEGOs with Sterling at a tiny blue table with big pockets that hold tons of LEGOs. She’s laser-focused on her dad, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Sterling and Patrick Mahomes.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In the next photo, Sterling (wearing a big pink bow on her curly blonde head) leans into her dad as the two go on a ride. She’s holding on to the rail in front of her with a wide-eyed expression as Patrick smiles next to her. She is definitely a Daddy’s girl!

Patrick Mahomes and Sterling.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In another, Patrick holds his daughter up to show her the fish in an aquarium. She’s looking at the colorful fish swimming around, and he’s just gazing at his daughter’s face. It’s the most precious thing!

The Kansas City Current co-owners also share son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 1 month. They left him at home this time as they spent a day totally focused on Sterling.

Spending solo time with your kids is actually super important. It gives each child a chance to connect with their parents without competing for attention from siblings (especially needy babies), and it gives you a chance to get to know your child on a deeper level.

This is a touchdown parenting moment that deserves to be celebrated! And it’s a good reminder for us to take some one-on-one time with our kids, even during our busy seasons.

Before you go, check out these celebrities parents who are living the two under two life.

