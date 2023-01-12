Brittany Mahomes Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why Son Bronze Has Way Too Many PJs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping her 1-month-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III cozy, Brittany Mahomes has got it covered. Apparently, this baby boy has a wild number of PJs — and the reason why is actually so funny.

“Does Bronze need 3637383 pjs? No,” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote on Twitter yesterday. “But while he eats I shop, not my fault.”

Have truer words ever been written? When my third boy was born, I just thought he wouldn’t need many new outfits (he had hand-me-downs in spades!). But there’s just something about being baby-trapped while they are breastfeeding — or even just napping on you — that makes shopping for baby clothes so much fun. I mean, c’mon…your phone is right there. And these pajamas are so darn cute. And they are on sale!

It’s actually common sense. You need one to dress them in, one to change them in once they have a poop explosion, another to change them in to snap cute pictures, and another to keep as a backup in your backpack. And that’s just for one day! So if you need a week of clothes, plus outfits in bigger sizes for sudden growth spurts, then 3,637,383 is actually on the low side…you’re shopping is officially justified!

Brittany shares Bronze and 1-year-old daughter Sterling with husband Patrick Mahomes. The kids are often cheering on their dad at Kansas City Chiefs games, wearing the cutest clothes, of course. So it just makes sense that they need cute clothes to snuggle up in at home, too.

