Prince Harry’s Kids Surprised Him With One Trait That He Says Came From Princess Diana

When Prince Harry fell in love with his now-wife Meghan Markle, he recalls thinking that their future kids would look just like the beautiful actress. But he didn’t factor in his mom Princess Diana’s “very, very strong” genes.

In a Tuesday appearance of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, host Stephen Colbert asked Prince Harry if he “sees his mother or grandmother” in his kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, 1, who he shares with Markle. Prince Harry responds, “Definitely my mum.”

“The ginger gene is a strong one. The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” he continued.

“I actually genuinely thought in the beginning of my relationship, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” the Duke of Sussex said. “But, I was wrong.”

“Go gingers!” he added.

In early photos of Princess Diana with her sons, Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, you can see that strawberry blonde hair in full display. (It's a trait that's evident in Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, as well.) The trio have nearly identical hair colors when Harry and William were kids, and it's so cool to see that this part of Princess Diana lives on in his kids.

Prince Harry doesn't want Archie and Lili to go through the same pain he and Prince William did. https://t.co/a3m41IsCe1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 10, 2023

In an interview with ITV on Sunday, Prince Harry revealed one way in which he doesn’t want his kids to be like him. “I don’t want history to repeat itself,” Prince Harry said about losing his mom at an early age. “I do not want to be a single dad. And I certainly don’t want my children to have a life without a mother or a father.”

Archie and Lili inherited “the ginger gene” — and a fierce, protective love from their parents. They are blessed, indeed!

