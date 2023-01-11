Selena Gomez’s Adorable Golden Globes ‘Date’ is the Best Argument for a Big Sibling Age Gap

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards last night with the most beautiful date by her side: her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey! The Only Murders in the Building star treated her sister to a glamorous night out, and the moment was so sweet, it has us re-thinking that whole sibling age gap thing.

The sibling age gap is a well-honed debate among social media mom groups and your local preschool pick-up. How soon is too soon to have another baby? How far apart is too far? Will your kids still be friends if they are 5, 6, 7+ years apart in age? Will you survive as a mom if your kids are less than 18 months apart? It’s an endless debate. (And for the record, experts recommend waiting at least 18 months between pregnancies to reduce the risk of complications).

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

But the My Mind & Me star just made a 21-year age gap look amazing. Gomez wore a long black dress with voluptuous purple sleeves and a long train in the back, with her hair in a high ponytail. Her sister Gracie, who is the daughter of Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey and her husband Brian Teefey, wore a long gold dress that sparkled. But most noticeable was the sisters’ pure joy at being together.

Variety shared a video to Twitter of one interaction on the red carpet. She was taking pictures on the red carpet, then she ushered her little sister over. Gracie ran over to hug her, then Gomez gave her a kiss on the head. My heart is a pile of mush after watching their precious interaction. Gracie no doubt felt like a superstar next to her older sister, and Gomez is the big sister everyone wished they had. Clearly, there are no issues with their relationship, despite the more-than-two-decades difference.

Earlier this week, Gomez shared several photos of her and Gracie to Instagram. “Sister date night!” she captioned it. In the photos, Gracie and Gomez are matching in all-black ensembles, as they pose in front of a mirror.

Lily Collins commented, “😍😍😍😍😍😍.” Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote, “Favorite duo 🥹💖.”

This isn’t the first time she’s posted about her little sis. In an Oct. 2017 Instagram post, the “Calm Down” singer wrote about her sister, “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Gracie has the best role model to look up to!

