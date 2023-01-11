These Hollywood Moms-to-Be Were Glowing & Radiant at the Golden Globes

They may not have won any Golden Globe awards last night, but Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank, and Claire Danes definitely won the red carpet. These celebrity moms-to-be brought their elegant selves (and growing baby bumps!) to the event on Tuesday night, looking absolutely stunning.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cuoco was a vision in lavender, as she wore a floor-length Vera Wang gown tied at the shoulders and under her bust to accentuate her bump. The Flight Attendant star is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who also came to the awards show.

She posted photos of the event on Instagram, writing, “💜the 3 of us making our @goldenglobes red carpet debut together!💜pure joy all around🥹.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Getty Images

Swank wore a long, dark green Prada gown, per InStyle, fitted across her stomach to reveal her baby bump. The gorgeous gown featured a low-cut neckline and big black bows tied around the straps, with long sashes trailing behind her.

The Alaska Daily star is currently pregnant with twins with husband Philip Schneider. At the event, she told Entertainment Tonight about being pregnant: “It’s been magical, it’s been so wonderful.” She added, “I love being pregnant and I just feel so blessed and so happy, happier than I’ve ever felt.”

She also opened up about being pregnant in her 40s. “It’s just nice to see a lot of women in their 40s going, ‘You gave me hope,’ because once you really believe something can happen, you have a different thought pattern, you know what I mean? You get out of your own way,” Swank told the outlet. “You know what? The sky is really the limit if you allow yourself to believe in all realms.” Related story This Hug Between Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson & Tyler James Williams After Winning Big Will Give You Every Single Feel

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Danes wore a floral embroidered Giambattista Valli gown, per Glamour, accentuated with a light pink satin bow. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star is expecting her third baby with Hugh Dancy, and they are already parents to Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

In a red carpet interview with Mario Lopez for Access Hollywood, Danes said, “This one was not intentional, but here we go,” making Lopez laugh. She added, “We’re thrilled.”

All three of these stars were glowing and radiant on the red carpet. We’re obsessed with these gorgeous maternity looks!

