Hilary Swank Says Being Pregnant Made Her Realize ‘Women Are Superheroes’

Hilary Swank is almost in her third trimester of her first pregnancy with husband Philip Schneider, and she’s had an unexpected side effect: a new appreciation for herself and women in general! In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Swank shared how much she admires women.

“I feel like women are superheroes,” Swank said, as the audience cheered. “What our bodies do? It’s like, I have such a whole, newfound respect [for women].”

“I mean, I love women, I’ve always loved women. But now, I’m like, ‘Wow!’” the Alaska Daily star continued, while pointing to her growing bump. “We can do this!”

I love this! Despite feeling “full” at 27 weeks, Swank isn’t focusing on the negatives of her body changing — she’s rejoicing in the wonder that is a woman’s body. I mean, we can grow a whole new human (or two!), and it is amazing. (Superman could never.)

Swank, who posted a photo of herself in a gorgeous black gown that shows off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story today, also has a new appreciation for one type of food in particular. When host James Corden asked if she’d have any cravings, she laughingly replied, “Fruit.”

"Well, the first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she continued, adding, "All I wanted was fruit. That's not that exciting, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit. But to the point where like one of my costars when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, 'Oh that's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.' "

I can totally relate. During my last pregnancy, I developed a newfound, intense love of smoothies that lasted so long, my older kids complained after I had the baby that they never got smoothies anymore. Pregnancy is just so weird!

Corden then directed the same question to Gwyneth Paltrow, mom to Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who was also present in the interview. Swank chimed in: “Did you want any apples?”

Paltrow laughed and said, “You know, funnily enough I did” before going into more details about pregnancy cravings with her daughter Apple. “I wanted apples, yogurt, Swiss cheese, and Baskin Robbins Jamoca Almond Fudge. That’s all I wanted.”

“I just couldn’t eat anything more than fruit,” Swank responded. “I know I needed protein, so I threw some peanut butter in with my apples.”

On an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in Oct. 2022, the Million Dollar Baby actress revealed that her twins are due on her late dad’s birthday in April.

“It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

If Swank has this much appreciation for the superpowers of women now, imagine how much more she’ll have once those babies are born! Moms truly are incredible.

