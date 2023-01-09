Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is Back as Shady Baby on Her Way to School & It’s Such a Monday Mood

Kaavia James is a little firecracker. And despite her recently super sweet moments (like her dazzling New Year’s Eve outfit), Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter is still every bit the Shady Baby she always was.

Wade took a video of his daughter in her pink car seat on the way to school on Friday, which was shared to Kaavia’s official Instagram account. The hilarious moment is such a Monday mood.

After asking his daughter how her morning was, she responded, “I overslept.”

Then Kaavia tells her dad (in a hilarious deep voice) “And then I woke up and just put my uniform on. And then eat breakfast and then go to schooooool,” she finishes, while Wade cracks up laughing.

This little girl has more sass in her little finger than most of us have in our whole bodies, and we absolutely love it. “Ask a silly question… New Year, same me #ShadyBaby,” the video was captioned.

She definitely knows how to keep her parents on their toes. How can they go a moment without filming her? She's just so cute.

“Yep, thats her moms personality coming on through 🤣,” one person commented. “She’s literally her mom!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣” another said.

“Shady baby was ready for the parents this morning. 😂😂” another said.

Her shady side really comes out around her dad. Last month, Union recorded a funny conversation between her and Kaavia, revealing the cheeky thing she’s allowed to get away with.

“What did you say to Daddy?” the Strange World star asks her daughter in the video.

“I said, ‘Hey, bro, be quiet Bro!”

A shocked Union continues, “What did Daddy think when you said that to him? What was Daddy’s face, what did it look like?” Kaavia imitates her dad’s response: which involved laughing and slapping her knee. We all think we’ll be tough on our kids, but when they come out this funny, it’s impossible not to find their actions more humorous than disrespectful.

Kaavia is a whole mood, and we are carrying her energy into the New Year!

