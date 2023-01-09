Blake Lively’s Brilliant Maternity Style Hack Would Make Serena van der Woodsen Proud

Blake Lively may be at the tail end of her fourth pregnancy, but she’s not letting her baby bump get in the way of her status as a style icon.

The soon-to-be mom of four took to her Instagram Story to share her maternity style mishap-turned-hack, and the solution is so creatively genius, we know even Serena van der Woodsen would be proud.

Wearing a chic black and white polka dot wrap dress with a flowing black maxi skirt underneath, Lively wrote, “When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both 😬 Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??” She paired the dress-skirt invention with a large pearl necklace, a handful of rings, a pair of mauve pumps, and her signature beachy waves — see the photo HERE.

Blake Lively proves she's a relatable mom with these reflections on her motherhood journey. https://t.co/RmqVTXAcwh — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 6, 2023

The actress, who shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with husband Ryan Reynolds, has previously opened up about the joy she finds in fashion. In 2014, she told People per The Cut, “[Fashion is] such a passion of mine. That’s the reason I don’t have a stylist, not because I think I can do it better than any of these people, but because I just love it so much that it would be like handing over something. It would be like making a cake and then handing it off to someone else to ice and decorate. Why would you do that?”

We can only imagine how fashionable her girls are going to be — or already are. With a mom like Lively, they’re certainly learning the ropes from one of the best style icons there is!