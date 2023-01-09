Chrissy Teigen Lets Us Know She’s ‘Still Pregnant’ Among Family Outing to See Dinosaurs

Chrissy Teigen has a very important update for everyone: she’s still pregnant! The Cravings author took to Instagram yesterday to share pictures a new family outing, where she also revealed that she is at the stage of pregnancy where she will only leave the house for her kids.

“Left the house to play with dinos!” Teigen, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with husband John Legend, wrote. “Only for you, mr miles. thank you, @dinosaursinthevalley! and yes still pregnant 😩.”

The update is all too relatable for women who have ever been pregnant. It can definitely drag on! At least Teigen is having fun and making the most of it. The whole family went out to play with dinosaurs at Dinosaurs in the Valley in Woodland Hills, California — where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also took his kids this weekend! — and the pictures are so cute.

Luna gives Miles a piggy back ride in the first photo, as the two both wear rainboots to see the dinos. In the next, Teigen poses with Luna inside a cracked egg. There are also shots of the kids digging for fossils and admiring the dinosaur exhibits. Teigen is showing off her baby bump in a black sports bra and leggings, with a warm coat over the top. She is cozy chic — and definitely looks ready to give birth!

“Where are you finding the energy. I am a zombie. 😂” a pregnant Rebecca Minkoff commented.

"Awe yes, the 999th month of pregnancy. I remember it well."

“Almost there!! I know I counted every second at the last few days waiting to pop!” another wrote.

Teigen announced her pregnancy news in August, where she revealed she was pregnant with her and Legend’s fourth baby after the pregnancy loss of her third child Jack.

Last month, she lamented on how long this pregnancy is taking on Instagram, where she cheekily addressed comments from fans. “Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,” Teigen wrote, quoting comments of people talking about her pregnancy. “How do you think I feel thank u,” she added.

It does seem to creep by right at the last, but it’ll all be worth it once that baby’s here — don’t worry!

