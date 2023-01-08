Alyssa Milano‘s Poignant Love Letter to ‘Lasts’ as a Parent Makes Every Mama Feel Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Alyssa Milano is feminist mom goals, but along with that, she truly has a way with words that makes every mom feel understood.

On Jan 7, the Charmed alum talked about “lasts” as a parent, and how hard they are as a parent. She started by saying, “I think about ‘last times’ a lot. I can’t remember the last time I breastfed Milo. He was just done.”

“With Bella, I’ve tried so hard to be aware of everything. I know the last time I breastfed her. I remember it vividly. The last time I fed anyone from my body,” she said. “I knew it was coming to an end. I saw it coming. We were in a My Gym class. She had just turned 2. There was a loud noise, she got scared, and she said, ‘chi chi mama.’ She soothed herself and that was it. She was done. That part was over.”

“I hope my kids find this post someday. I hope they’re reminded of the warmth of my bed. And who knows—this may be the last time she sleeps with me. (Doubt it, but that’s the whole point. You just never know,)” she said.

The Who’s the Boss alum ended it by saying, “Lasts! Lasts are hard.”

Along with the heartwarming caption, the Sorry Not Sorry author uploaded a super-touching selfie of her in bed with her lookalike daughter Elizabeth, who’s knocked out next to her with her arms wrapped around her.

She said it perfectly: lasts are hard, and this post made every mom feel seen with all the emotions that come with the lasts our kids do.

Milano and Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabeth in 2014, both through C-section.

Milano previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother, along with saying she “realized [her] purpose.” She said, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

