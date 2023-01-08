Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Super-Sweet Snapshot of Their Daughter Proves She’s Her Papa’s #1 Fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for something super-sweet to brighten your Sunday, then look no further than Brittany Mahomes’ adorable snapshot of her and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter showing her game day spirit! Now we already know their daughter Sterling Skye is a little fashionista, rocking some adorable, vibrant clothes alongside her mom. But this time, she’s showing that, once again, she’s her papa’s number-one fan!

On Jan 7, Brittany uploaded a bunch of updates to her Instagram story, including a snapshot of Sterling in her game-day uniform! She posted the photo without a caption, but tagged her husband @patrickmahomes, because who would want to miss this adorable moment?!

Brittany Mahomes IG Story.

In the photo, we see Sterling in a little red and gold uniform to match her papa’s team colors. She’s wearing some ruffled red pants, along with red and white Nike shoes, and matching bows in her curly blonde locks! However, the cutest part of this look is the ruffled shirt with not only her father’s jersey number “15,” but also the word “Daddy” sprawled across it!

Now, Sterling has matched with her dad, and even twinned with her mom, but it never fails to make our hearts melt when she sports those iconic Chiefs colors!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school, getting engaged in Sept 2020 (also known as the same month they announced they were expecting Sterling!) They married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous and uber-lavish ceremony in Hawaii, specifically at a place Brittany has said has immense sentimental meaning to them! They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 1, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. She said on her Instagram, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”

Related story Brittany Mahomes Shares a Stinky Side of Parenting Toddlers in a Hilarious New Video

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

