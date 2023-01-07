Alyssa Milano’s Super-Rare Full Family Selfie Shows How Much Her Daughter Elizabeth Looks Like Her Twin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Alyssa Milano loves being a mom, and we’re sure she really loves that her daughter Elizabeth looks just like her!

On Jan 2, the Charmed alum shared a super-rare and adorable snapshot of her, her husband David Bugliari, and their two kids with the caption, “Happy New Year! What are your intentions for 2023?”

In the darling photo, we see Bugliari in a sweater, smiling from ear to ear as he has one hand on their son Milo (who’s rocking an awesome blue llama sweater!) Next to them, we see Milano in a red tartan flannel and floral yellow pants, laughing as she holds onto her lookalike daughter Elizabeth.

Seriously, besides the blonde hair, her daughter looks exactly like her mama when she starred in Who’s the Boss back in the 1980s. We have no doubt that they’ll be making us see double in a few years.

Milano and Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabeth in 2014, both through C-section.

The Sorry Not Sorry author previously told the podcast Me Becoming Mom about how much she loves her C-section scars saying, “How many people can say, ‘This is where they cut me open, removed all of the organs in the way, got my baby out, gave me my baby, put all of the organs back in, and then stitched me and stapled me up’? I mean, it’s like — there’s something very tribal about it almost. It feels almost like a tattoo in a way.”

