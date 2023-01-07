Ashley Graham Treated Fans With Never-Before-Seen & Unfiltered Nude Pregnancy Mirror Selfies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham never misses an opportunity to show off her love for her changing body, but this time, she’s sharing a never-bef0re-seen throwback she knows fans will love.

On Jan 6, Graham uploaded a series of throwback photos onto her Instagram story, showing her bare baby bump in a bunch of different settings. However, the one that everyone is buzzing about is the fully nude mirror selfie she posted with the caption, “I know y’all miss my naked pregnancy pics.”

Ashley Graham’s IG story.

In the radiant, unfiltered throwback selfie, we see Graham looking gorgeous as she shows off her nude body and bare face. Along with her glowing baby bump, we see her gorgeous body and her naturally rosy cheeks!

She’s right; everyone has been missing her nude pregnancy selfies because not only does she look amazing, but she reminded us that we should be proud of our unedited, unfiltered bodies!

The body-positivity advocate married her husband Justin Ervin in 2010, after meeting a year prior at church in 2009. She gave birth to their twin boys named Malachi and Roman, 1, welcoming two brothers for their eldest son Isaac, 2. Throughout both pregnancies, she updated fans on every single thing happening in her pregnancy (along with sharing celebratory nude selfies about how proud she was of her body for doing something so amazing!)

Graham previously told SheKnows about how she keeps cool with three kids under three, saying how, like many parents, she takes a step back. “I straight up say, ‘You know what? I feel overwhelmed’. I just say, ‘Mommy’s taking a break,’” she said.

