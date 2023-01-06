Drew Barrymore & Kate Hudson Share Heartfelt Conversation About Co-Parenting with Their Exes: ‘It’s a Family’

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are two women who embody joy. They always seem to light up the room (and Instagram!), with their positive, funny takes, especially when it comes to parenting. The two actresses recently bonded over co-parenting their kids, and it’s unsurprisingly beautiful.

“We should champion our exes,” Barrymore told Kate Hudson on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, as they were talking about their past relationships with brothers Luke and Owen Wilson. “We should be able to — and you don’t have to be best friends. Especially if they have a new person in their life.”

Barrymore, who co-parents her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, added, “I think it’s weird to be, like, as if this didn’t take place or happen, and it becomes taboo. That is bizarre to me. Especially, when I’m co-parenting with someone, and although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife, Ali, our wonderful stepmother, we’re in a daily engagement.”

“Yeah, it’s family,” Hudson responds.

“And our relationship has never been better,” Barrymore says. “And it’s a different dream,” she adds, as the audience erupts into applause.

"I feel the same," Hudson says, referencing her co-parenting relationship with exes Chris Robinson, with whom she shares son Ryder, 18, and Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares son Bingham, 11. Hudson is also mom to Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

This rare serious moment in the interview was genuinely a delight to behold. Here are two strong, talented, and beautiful women in Hollywood, who are modeling a way to set aside their differences with their exes to forge healthy co-parenting relationships for their kids. It’s truly inspirational!

Last month, Barrymore told PEOPLE that her 2016 divorce felt like a “death of a dream.”

“There was no scandal. Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn’t The Thing to point to,” she said. “We tried so hard to make it work. [A friend] said to me, ‘Divorce is the death of a dream.’ That’s exactly what it feels like, something so final you can’t get it back.”

She recalls thinking, “This is a family, so nobody’s going anywhere.” Barrymore added, “I was determined to make it work because we all loved each other so much.”

Hudson has also been open about co-parenting. In a Dec. 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, she said, “For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

These women are amazing examples of putting your kids first no matter what, and we love it. Not to mention, they are total #friendshipgoals!

