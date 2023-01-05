Kaley Cuoco Is Glowing on Her Babymoon as She Shows off Her Growing Bump

Kaley Cuoco is soaking up the sunshine in new photos from her babymoon with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, and her baby bump is on full display! The Flight Attendant star, who is pregnant with her first baby, is absolutely glowing.

“🏝️ ♥️ 🤰🏼 💓,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram today. She also shared several Polaroid pictures from her tropical getaway, and she looks like a model.

In the first one, Cuoco is dressed only in an oversized button-down shirt, which is completely open in the front to reveal her bare bump. Her long blonde hair is messy as she poses on a deck, looking like a pregnant goddess. She is absolutely beautiful!

In another, The Big Bang Theory star lies down in a lounge chair, dressed in a high-waisted black bikini with a matching bandeau top. She cradles her baby bump and smiles at the camera, enjoying the beautiful getaway.

“MOMMY & ZADDY,” one person commented. “Awww so beautiful!” another said.

One person wrote, “Honestly the most beautiful preggers I’ve ever seen… you shine and radiate nothing but the most beautiful energy with this belly 🫶🏼💖🫶🏼.” Related story Keke Palmer Talks Adjusting to Pregnancy Life & Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Babymoon Photos

She shared updates from her vacation earlier this week, including one funny pictures of Pelphrey holding all their beach supplies, which Cuoco captioned: “Already in dad mode carrying a ton of sh*t lol.”

The two announced their pregnancy news back in October, with a slice of pink cake. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the actress wrote.

Cuoco’s baby bump is so cute, and she is radiating with happiness in these photos. What an exciting time!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

