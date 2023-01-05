Christina Ricci Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Herself & Wow, Her Daughter Cleo Could Be Her Twin

Ever since Christina Ricci’s daughter Cleo was born last year, we could tell those Wednesday Addams genes were strong in the little girl. But we didn’t realize just how much the Yellowjackets star and her daughter looked alike until Ricci shared the most adorable photo of herself as a kid today.

“Always been like this,” the Wednesday actress joked on her Instagram story today. She shared a photo of herself as a little girl, and she already has a mischievous glint in her eye like the characters she would one day play. Ricci is dressed in a red-and-white striped shirt with a ruffle collar, with her hair in two pigtails. As she smiles for the camera, it’s impossible not to compare her to the 1-year-old Cleo — and they could actually be twins. From the wide brown eyes to the cute nose, Cleo is Ricci’s mini-me!

Fans seem to think so too. In a photo of Ricci’s husband Mark Hampton, their daughter Cleo, and Ricci’s son Freddie, 8, with ex James Heerdegen, on Christmas, people were commenting how much the baby girl looks like her mama.

“Your daughter is completely identical to you! It’s so cool twins!” one person wrote.

Another said, “the baby is literally You 😮😍.” Another noted, “Your mini me is just the cutest.”

Last month, Ricci wrote a sweet tribute to her daughter for her first birthday. “This little dream baby is 1 year old today!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” Ricci wrote on Instagram. “She’s a gift from the universe. Broke our hearts open wide again 🦄🦄🦄.” Related story Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy

In the photo, Cleo wore a red-and-white striped sweater — just like her famous mama did in the throwback photo she posted today. If you told me Ricci cloned herself I wouldn’t be surprised; they just look that much alike!

