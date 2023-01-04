Keke Palmer Talks Adjusting to Pregnancy Life & Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Babymoon Photos

A pregnant Keke Palmer is enjoying a little R&R before she welcomes her little one, and it’s such an inspiration! Life can be so busy, but Palmer is embracing the calm during a tropical babymoon getaway.

“Happy new year. baby moon was in full affect,” the Alice star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wrote on Instagram yesterday, alongside several gorgeous photos of her growing baby bump. In one, Palmer looks stunning in an animal-print once-piece swimsuit, as she cradles her stomach and smiles surrounded by nature.

In another, she tosses fish food in the water next to her as she sits tableside waiting for her meal. It looks beautiful, and — more importantly — very relaxing.

“I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip,” The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” star continued in her caption. “I am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest.”

Busy moms can absolutely relate to this sentiment, which is why it’s so cool to see her prioritizing rest, especially while pregnant. In her lengthy post, she touched on how her dad, actor Larry Palmer, had had a “full” life, and she learned the value of “sacrificing” from him.

The Baby This Is Keke Palmer podcast host continued, “i don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who i am and that will never change. but every season we are meant to embrace something new. this season i am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow(or slower than i have which is speedy for the average ♍️💁🏾‍♀️- 🤣) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool.” Related story This Anxious Pregnant Woman Grilled Her SIL Shortly After She Gave Birth & Reddit Isn't Here for It

Now she is ready to “enjoy” life and “be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE,” she wrote.

Palmer also shared an update on pregnancy: “btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd.” “slide four is how i feel about that, ❤️” she added, referencing a selfie where she is giving the camera an uncomfortable look.

Did @KekePalmer just declare war on Rose from 'Titanic?' She tells us she plans to confront Kate Winslet about that iconic #Titanic scene! #ThereWasRoomforJack 😮⛴️ Watch the video interview! 🎥 @reshingbull https://t.co/uXF7CrDzdf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 2, 2022

She’s keeping it real, and fans love it!

“Yes KeKe. So happy for you and your family and pay the cost to be the boss!” Queen Latifah commented. “And the boss gets to take a day off.”

Palmer responded, “@queenlatifah you taught me this. I am so grateful for you!!!”

Queen Latifah also wrote, “It’s your rest and relax because you’re truly cultivating greatness. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Beautiful. Pictures & Caption ❤️,” her Proud Family co-star Kyla Pratt commented.

“Gorgeous,” commented Kerry Washington.

Tamera Mowry wrote, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Actress Sherrie Shepherd commented, “Embrace rest because when the Baby is here – the word ‘rest’ goes out the window! welcome to motherhood! Love Auntie Sherri❤️”

Fifth Harmony alum Normani wrote, “❤️😍✨.”

Palmer announced her pregnancy during an opening monologue on SNL last month. “There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer said.

She added, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

We love seeing Palmer embracing her relaxation era as she prepares to welcome her baby this year.

