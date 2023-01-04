Kelly Osbourne Has Welcomed Her Baby Boy — & Grandma Sharon Revealed His Meaningful Name

Surprise! Kelly Osbourne quietly welcomed her baby boy last year, and her mom Sharon Osbourne gave the first details about him on Tuesday.

On an appearance of the British chat show, The Talk, Sharon confirmed that Kelly “has” given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson. She then revealed the baby’s name is Sidney.

“[Kelly is doing] so, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him — and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon said. Although a co-host shared that Sharon did show him some pictures of the baby. Hey, she’s one proud grandma!

Many outlets speculate that Kelly gave birth in November. According to Entertainment Tonight, she posted, “OK, here we go” over a black backdrop on her Instagram story in November, leading fans to think she was going into labor. She has remained silent on social media since then.

On Nov. 30, the Daily Mail shared pictures of Kelly out and about in Sherman Oaks, California, in what they called “the first time since giving birth.” She was picking up a baby bathtub.

She announced her pregnancy news on May 12, telling fans, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The baby seems to be named after her boyfriend, whose name is Sidney George Wilson, but goes by Sid. The Slipknot DJ and TV personality started dating in January 2022, but they have been friends for decades. I may be biased, but I think Sidney is a fabulous name!

Congratulations on the new baby!

