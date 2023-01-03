Rihanna Reportedly Plans to Have Her Newborn Son At Her Super Bowl Performance — With Help From His Dad A$AP Rocky

As Rihanna gets ready for her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance next month, her newborn son is at the forefront of her mind. She’s reportedly planning to bring the 7-month-old to the show thanks to boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s help.

“This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told Hollywood Life yesterday about the “Lift Me Up” singer bringing her son to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, next month.

“She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider continued.

The little boy’s name has not been announced, but the “Umbrella” singer did reveal her son’s face for the first time in a Dec. 17 TikTok video. In it, the little boy is just laughing at his mama, then grabs Rihanna’s phone to munch on. He’s so cute! He’s going to be adorable watching his mama’s halftime show — even if his headphones block most of the noise.

A$AP is allegedly also going to take care of him at the performance. “Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her,” the source told the Hollywood Life. “Everybody knows she’s going to crush it.”

This is not a drill! 🚨 @rihanna just shared the first look at her, and A$AP Rocky's son and the internet is losing it right now! https://t.co/CSe1Isfn04 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 17, 2022

That is so sweet! This little boy might get to see his mom’s strength and superstardom firsthand, while his dad takes care of him, and we love it! According to the source, Rihanna is “approaching this with the same level of perfectionism that she does with her Savage Fenty X show, which, as everyone knows, is insanely well-produced.” Related story Rihanna Gave Fans an Early Christmas Present With First-Ever Look at Her Son (& Fans Can’t Get Over How Much He Looks Like Her!)

They added, “Of course, ASAP is helping her with ideas but most importantly he is going to be doing overdrive on the daddy duties in the coming months, being [as] the Super Bowl is now less than two months away.”

A$AP seems to be taking his role as a dad seriously. In May 2022, he told Dazed, “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

What’s cooler than going to the Super Bowl to watch your mom perform? He’s one lucky kid!

