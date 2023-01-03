Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Twinning Pictures of Kids Sterling & Bronze

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband Patrick Mahomes’ win on Sunday by posting rare pictures of their kids Sterling, 1, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 1 month. In it, the siblings are twinning in Kansas City Chiefs colors — and it’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen!

“New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom,” she wrote on Instagram, along with several photos of the kids. (See all the adorable pictures HERE.)

.@BrittanyLynne Mahomes shared a seriously sweet video showing how far she and @PatrickMahomes have come over the years! https://t.co/3qINdbARBU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 1, 2023

In the first one, the Kansas City Current co-owner holds her baby girl at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs played the Broncos on Jan. 1. Sterling is wearing a football-patterned hoodie and matching sweatpants, which feature Mahomes’ number, 15. She’s wearing yellow socks and a yellow hair bow and coordinating red Nike sneakers. The toddler is her dad’s biggest fan!

In another shot, Sterling’s little brother Bronze joins his sister and mom for a group photo, marking his first-ever live football game! In the picture, he’s wearing the same pants as Sterling paired with an all-white shirt. Sterling is clearly in love with her newborn baby, as she’s smiling at him and touching his hand in one snap. They look absolutely adorable together.

Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, commented, “The crew. I love y’all.”

“Awww babes first game?? 😍” someone else wrote. “Wow he is a big boy!!” another wrote. “Thank you for these precious glimpses of him!!!!” Related story Brittany Mahomes’ Compilation Video Shows How Much She & Patrick Have Grown Together Since HS

.@BrittanyLynne shared her daughter's sweet nickname for her baby brother and it'll give you all the feels. 💕 https://t.co/NU2ew7nojZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 29, 2022

Sterling often wears Chiefs gear to support her dad, but this is the first time we’ve seen Bronze doing the same. He’s Mahomes’ tiniest fan, and it’s the cutest thing ever.

Brittany seems to be doing great, despite the “chaos” of having two under two. Last month, she shared about a particularly hard day on Twitter, writing, “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids 🤣🤯 Both screaming, both not wanting to nap 🙂.” Ah yes, the joys of little kids.

It makes it a little easier seeing how much Sterling clearly adores her baby brother, who she calls “buddy.” These two are definitely #siblinggoals!

Before you go, check out these celebrities parents who are living the two under two life.

