Rumer Willis Has a Lot To Celebrate — Including the ‘Privilege’ of Becoming a Mom

Celebrating the beginning of a new year, a new chapter of her life, and another year of sobriety, Rumer Willis‘ 2023 is looking to be one of her best years yet.

The Empire actress took to Instagram to share an adorable black and white throwback photo of herself as a baby, sitting in an outdoor swing and smiling gleefully at the camera. Willis began the caption, “Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years Sober ✨.”

Still relishing the news of her pregnancy, which she announced in December 2022, the mom-to-be continued, “Also still cant believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now. I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I’m so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama 🌱.”

Fans showered the Dancing with the Stars champion with love and support — a fellow sober individual wrote, “Congratulations on both the incredible six years of sobriety (I’m at 8 months!), and on your wee person that you’re cookin in your belly 💖.” Another person commented, “Knowing the strength it takes to stay sober 💪 you’re going to be the best mom ever! ❤️.”

Another kind commenter wrote, “You’ve got a wonderful mama of your own… and now soon you’ll be one ❤️,” referencing Willis’ mother, Demi Moore — who’s thrilled about her daughter’s pregnancy. After the Hawaii 5-0 actress shared the happy news, Moore spread it to her own social channels, writing on Instagram, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱.”

Willis' and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas will welcome their first child together in 2023, making Moore and Willis' father, Bruce Willis, first-time grandparents.

