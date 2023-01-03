Blake Lively Reminds Us Ryan Reynolds Isn’t the Only Funny One in Their Marriage With This Pregnancy Joke

Ryan Reynolds gets a lot of credit for his humor, but Blake Lively‘s got jokes, too. The couple is soon to bring their fourth child into the world, and based on her cheeky Instagram post, the heavily-pregnant Lively is ready for Little Reynolds No. 4 to exit the premises.

Sharing a side-by-side set of photos in which she’s standing next to her personal trainer, the actress wrote, “Been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.” In one photo, Lively wears a black sports bra and leggings, and she looks fit as can be. In the second photo, she and Saladino are posing exactly the same, and the mom of three is wearing almost exactly the same outfit — a black sports bra and black sweatpants this time.

The big difference, though, is that Lively has gone from washboard abs in the first photo to a third-trimester baby bump in the second photo — hence the tongue-in-cheek “something isn’t working” remark from the Gossip Girl icon.

Lively put her charming wit on display in November 2022 while delivering a speech about her husband as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. Praising several of the personality traits that make Reynolds the man he is, Lively remarked, “That’s really all I want to leave you with tonight, not with the specifics of his actions, but instead with the DNA of who he is. And that DNA is distinctly Canadian, spun one magical night in 1976 between the bedsheets of Jim and Tammy Reynolds — I’m looking at you, Tam Tam, you little hussy,” causing Reynolds and the entire audience to erupt in laughter.

She hilariously added, “Honestly guys, please stop giving Ryan awards, I’m running out of precious shelf space for my tchotchkes.”

The lovable couple has been married since 2012 and shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Related story Rumer Willis Has a Lot To Celebrate — Including the ‘Privilege’ of Becoming a Mom

Before you go, check out Ryan Reynolds’ very best girl dad moments.

