Nick Cannon’s Big Family Could Get Even Bigger in the Future: ‘I Love It, and I Don’t Have a Plan’

It may be a new year, but Nick Cannon‘s outlook on family planning remains the same — the man simply loves creating and raising babies.

During CNN’s broadcast of New Year’s Eve Live in Times Square, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Cohen asked Cannon what his “endgame” is, teasing the dad of 12 about “single-handedly repopulating the Earth.” The late-night show host asked, “What is your plan?”

Cannon joked back, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan,” adding, “Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

Cooper cheekily suggested Canon consider a vasectomy before asking The Masked Singer host if he had advice for “any new fathers out there.” Cannon’s response was heartwarming: “Just operate out of love. I mean, some people may say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do, and always do it with a smile.”

Cannon most recently welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, with model Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The Drumline actor added three other babies to his family in ’22 — daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa in November, son Rise Messiah with former Miss Guam Brittany Bell in late September, and daughter Onyx Ice with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole in mid-September.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, son Golden Saigon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Bell, 2-year-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, daughter Legendary Love, 1, with model Bre Tiesi, and late son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old, with Scott.

