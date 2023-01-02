Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Mandy Moore Shares a Heartwarming Moment Between Her Sons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Mandy Moore attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) Plus Icon
Mandy Moore Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
(FILE) Ashley Graham pregnant with first child with husband Justin Ervin. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 24: Director Justin Ervin and wife/model Ashley Graham arrive at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 24 Feb 2019 Pictured: Justin Ervin, Ashley Graham. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA482988_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff wears a flowered yellow print dress as leaving the Today Show in New York City. 18 May 2022 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA858939_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Hudson, Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, sons at arrivals for KUNG FU PANDA 3 Premiere, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres (formerly Grauman''s), Los Angeles, CA January 16, 2016. Photo By: Dee Cercone/Everett Collection
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend look loved up as they head out in NYC. 26 Apr 2022 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA851644_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrity Kids Who Are Close With Their Siblings 10 Images

Mandy Moore has two very special influences for 2023: her sons, Gus and Ozzie! The This Is Us star shared an adorable moment between the 22-month-old and 2-month-old brothers, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, that doubles as her New Year’s resolution.

“Rolling into 2023 with this kind of love, 💕” Moore wrote on Instagram, adding the cutest hashtags: “#thisisgus #thisisoz.”

In the photo, a blonde-haired Gus leans forward to kiss his baby brother. Ozzie’s brown eyes are open wide as he looks at his older brother, and Moore is in the background overseeing (we all know how not gentle toddlers are). The love between these two is truly inspirational!

“One word. ‘Sweet,’” one person commented. “That’s just the best!” another said.

“A picture is worth a thousand words! 😘😘” someone else noted. It’s like the two brothers have a language all their own!

Gus seems to have no problem adjusting to his new sibling, as he’s often photographed kissing the newborn. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎,” the Dr. Death actress wrote in an October Instagram post, which shows Gus just lighting up as he gazes at the new baby.

On New Year’s Eve, Moore reflected on her 2022, writing that it was “chaos and grace.”

“2022, you were a lot of things. The ending of intensely special things (RIP TIU) and the beginning of a whole new world,” she wrote. “The precarious balance of chaos and grace. I reflect with abiding gratitude for all the moments and friends and love because it sure is hard to distill down such a momentous time in a few slides.”

She added, “Cheers to you and all this year threw our way….And here’s to a healthy and prosperous 2023 to all. Xoxo.”

It’s going to be so sweet to see Gus and Ozzie’s love continue to grow in 2023! These cuties are the inspiration we need for a beautiful year.

Before you go, check out these celebrities parents who are living the two under two life.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad