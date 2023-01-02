Mandy Moore Shares a Heartwarming Moment Between Her Sons

Mandy Moore has two very special influences for 2023: her sons, Gus and Ozzie! The This Is Us star shared an adorable moment between the 22-month-old and 2-month-old brothers, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, that doubles as her New Year’s resolution.

“Rolling into 2023 with this kind of love, 💕” Moore wrote on Instagram, adding the cutest hashtags: “#thisisgus #thisisoz.”

In the photo, a blonde-haired Gus leans forward to kiss his baby brother. Ozzie’s brown eyes are open wide as he looks at his older brother, and Moore is in the background overseeing (we all know how not gentle toddlers are). The love between these two is truly inspirational!

“One word. ‘Sweet,’” one person commented. “That’s just the best!” another said.

“A picture is worth a thousand words! 😘😘” someone else noted. It’s like the two brothers have a language all their own!

Gus seems to have no problem adjusting to his new sibling, as he’s often photographed kissing the newborn. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎,” the Dr. Death actress wrote in an October Instagram post, which shows Gus just lighting up as he gazes at the new baby. Related story Mandy Moore Proves She’s an IRL Disney Princess as She Twirls in This Fiery & Enchanting Gown

On New Year’s Eve, Moore reflected on her 2022, writing that it was “chaos and grace.”

“2022, you were a lot of things. The ending of intensely special things (RIP TIU) and the beginning of a whole new world,” she wrote. “The precarious balance of chaos and grace. I reflect with abiding gratitude for all the moments and friends and love because it sure is hard to distill down such a momentous time in a few slides.”

She added, “Cheers to you and all this year threw our way….And here’s to a healthy and prosperous 2023 to all. Xoxo.”

It’s going to be so sweet to see Gus and Ozzie’s love continue to grow in 2023! These cuties are the inspiration we need for a beautiful year.

Before you go, check out these celebrities parents who are living the two under two life.

