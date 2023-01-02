Bindi Irwin Adores ‘Every Moment’ with Daughter Grace in Sweet New Video

Bindi Irwin is starting the new year by reflecting on 2022. She shared the sweetest new compilation video of memories with her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior, and it’s so much to be thankful for!

“2022 – Thank you for every moment,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote on Instagram yesterday.

The highlight reel shows so many lovely moments of the 21 month old, including celebrating her first birthday last March, playing on the beach with her grandma Terri Irwin, petting animals, and exploring outside. Almost every moment was made brighter by Grace’s big smiles and sweet curiosity about the world around her!

Bindi’s 2022 video was actually made by her younger brother, Robert Irwin. The 19-year-old shared it on his Instagram account, revealing how much he loves his niece.

“I had so much fun putting this little highlight reel together for @bindisueirwin and @chandlerpowell,” the wildlife photographer wrote. “It has been amazing to watch Grace grow this year, I’m so lucky to be her uncle ❤️.” Aww! That is so sweet.

Bindi commented on the video, writing, “We love you so much. Thank you for helping us remember some of the very best moments of 2022. Here’s to a wonderful New Year of adventure…” Related story Bindi Irwin Reveals Daughter Grace's Sweet Obsession With a Certain Famous Dog

Grace has grown so much in the past year, and we’ve loved experiencing all these precious moments with her. Bindi’s videos of her daughter made us laugh along with her as she plays with bubbles, made us cry when Grace recognized her late grandpa Steve Irwin through pictures, and even made us feel less alone when we related to the antics of toddlers. We’ve adored every moment, too!

Here’s to 2023, Irwin family!

