Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Video of Her Daughter Monaco Being Hypnotized by Fake Snow Proves They’re All Still in the Holiday Spirit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins always knows how to treat not only herself, but her daughter Monaco. And in this holiday-filled video, it’s safe to say that the whole family is still basking in the seasonal cheer, and honestly? After watching this video, we’re feeling some holiday cheer for ourselves again!

On Dec 28, Mai-Jenkins shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter Monaco having the time of her life with the caption, “yall know that crackling fireplace screensaver we play on our tvs? I want this on loop instead 😂🦌.”

In the heartwarming video, we see Monaco looking enchanted by the fake snow Mai-Jenkins is sprinkling down on her, while smiling from ear to ear. As Frank Sinatra’s “White Christmas” plays in the background, we see Monaco playing around with her uncle (who’s in a cozy-looking reindeer onesie), and Monaco enjoying every second of this holiday-filled moment!

Already, Monaco is all about showing your heart on your sleeve, and she never fails to let everyone know exactly what she’s feeling at all times. While she adored this holiday-filled moment, she definitely didn’t enjoy sitting on Santa’s lap.

Maybe next year?

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. On Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

Related story The Pioneer Woman Just Released a New Line of Candles at Walmart & They Double as Gorgeous Decor Pieces

In a recent interview with EOnline, Mai-Jenkins talked about how she and her husband Jeezy will be spoiling their daughter. “Monaco is next-level loved. I used to say that I don’t want her to get over-spoiled, but I don’t think it’s such a thing to be spoiled with love. I don’t want her to be over-spoiled with material things, but love? Pour it all on,” she said.

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who welcomed rainbow babies after experiencing pregnancy loss.

