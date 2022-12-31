Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Matching with Her ‘Dada’ Will Surely Warm Your Heart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before we close out 2022, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes want everyone to know how adorable and stylish their little girl is! On Dec 30, Brittany uploaded a video and snapshot of her daughter Sterling in an adorable outfit, where she says in the caption that Sterling “Had to ‘Match Dada.’”

And if your heart isn’t already warming from that statement alone, then get ready for these super-sweet photos from their “Mama & Ser day” on Brittany’s Instagram story below!

Brittany Mahomes’ IG Story.

Brittany Mahomes’ IG Story.

As you can see in the photos, Sterling looks absolutely adorable in her matching Chiefs ensemble. The fashionista-in-the-making was rocking a look consisting of bright yellow pants, a pink Chiefs jersey with her papa’s jersey number on it, along with a fuzzy white jacket.

Now, we’ve seen Brittany and Sterling twin before, along with Brittany rocking matching colors to with her husband on game day. But this may be one of the first times we’ve seen Sterling and her papa match somewhat, and we love to see it!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii (a place Brittany has said has immense sentimental meaning to them!) They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 1, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. She said on her Instagram, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”

