Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Have a Very Specific (& Sweet!) Goal for Their Parenting Style

When it comes to raising their three children, Prince William and Kate Middleton are under a lot of pressure. They have to stay calm when their overtired little ones throw a fit in the middle of public events, juggle parenting responsibilities with royal duties, and find a healthy balance between raising future heirs to the throne and well-rounded kids. It’s…a lot! But they reportedly have one specific parenting goal they’re aiming for, and it’s actually very sweet.

In an interview with OK!, per Daily Mail, royal expert Duncan Larcombe says that the Prince and Princess of Wales are following the “Middleton parenting model” when it comes to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4: they reportedly want their kids to see them as “best friends.”

“William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house,” Larcombe told the outlet. “By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends. That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children.”

Kate’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, raised Kate as well as her younger siblings Pippa and James. During a 2020 interview with the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Kate opened up about her childhood.

“I remember from my childhood doing the simple things – going for a walk together, and that’s what I try to do with my children, as well,” Princess Kate said. “Because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures, as a parent.”

Of course, Prince William’s mom, the late Princess Diana, was also known for her modern parenting style. “The princess always wanted the boys to be more ‘normal’ by letting them experience things as royal children and then just ordinary children,” Princess Diana’s former chef Darren McGrady told Coffee Friend the chef said, per Marie Claire. “You definitely see that with William and Kate now.” Related story Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Made Tom Cruise's Coveted Christmas Gift List This Year

In the same interview, McGrady added, “One of the things with William I have noticed is that, like Diana, he and his family love to cook, they love to be together and doing things together. They also, like the princess, allow their children to be children. You see them eating cookies, you see them even making cookies.”

Of course, like Kate, Princess Diana has also been known to calmly diffuse tantrums when Prince William and Prince Harry were little. It seems like both Prince William and Princess Kate have wonderful parental influences that they are carrying on for their own kids!

Raising your kids as friends is a really inspiring goal. And, despite the fact that George, Charlotte, and Louis are growing up in the public eye, it seems like a goal that is achievable now that the family has moved to Adelaide Cottage.

Back in August, royal insider Ingrid Seward told The Sun, “I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children.” She added, “Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids — they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates. I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together.”

Based on this year’s Christmas card alone, you can tell how relaxed and laidback the family is feeling after their big move. Not to mention, it seems like the family all genuinely enjoy being around each other, so it seems like this parenting strategy is working.

It’s still too early to tell if the royal siblings view Prince William and Princess Kate as besties, yet, but by encouraging communication, modeling kindness, and giving them as normal a childhood as possible, chances are good that they will stay close with their parents as they grow up. It’s a strategy that would make the Middletons and Princess Diana proud!

