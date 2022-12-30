Jana Kramer Shares Highlight Reel of 2022 & The Best Moments Are Simple Times at Home with the Kids

As 2022 wraps up, Jana Kramer is feeling contemplative. The “Circles” singer shared a highlight reel of her year, and in the midst of career highlights and monumental moments, the best parts were quiet times at home with her kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4.

“Thank you 2022♥️ .. and thank you to all of you who continue to be on this journey with me,” Kramer captioned the video posted to Instagram. “Your kind messages and support is forever appreciated and I’m so grateful to be in this together. You’re not alone in ur hard days and I’m cheering you all on in the new year. Hope to meet some of u next year on the road. ♥️”

This video is beautiful in its simplicity. There are scenes of Kramer dancing with Jolie in the living room, doing arts and crafts with Jace, and playing with bubbles in the living room. The family walks the dog, colors with chalk, eats popsicles, makes snow angels, and more. The ending scene is a sunset video of Kramer watching her two kids as they admire the sun setting over their backyard. It’s so normal! These quiet times with your kids are what make up a perfect year, whether you’re a celebrity or just a regular mom.

As parents, we can sometimes get caught up in creating wonderful memories for our children. This is great, of course, but there’s something to be said about finding joy together, at home, every day. Having impromptu dance parties and exploring nature in your own backyard creates priceless memories that just can’t be beat. We don’t have to feel bad about those boring days at home because those are the ones that actually mean the most.

For Kramer, this is especially important as she struggles with being a single mom. The One Tree Hill alum and former NFL player Mike Caussin were married in 2015, had ups and downs, and ultimately divorced in 2021 due to his adultery. Now, she pays him child support as they navigate co-parenting.

She has been open about the struggles on social media, recently sharing that she had a great Christmas with the kids, even though it was a day late. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic," she said.

This is all part of being grateful for every moment. In another Instagram post today, Kramer wrote, “What a year it’s been. Grateful for all the highs and lows. 2022 was a heart shift and I’m so hopeful for all that the new year will bring.”

What a beautiful attitude to have — and one we can all bring with us in 2023.

