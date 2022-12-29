Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has the Sweetest Nickname for Her Baby Brother

Seeing your older kids embrace their new sibling is one of the greatest joys of parenthood. It’s so sweet to see a new relationship blossom between your kids — which is something Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are experiencing right now. Brittany recently shared their daughter Sterling Skye’s adorable nickname for her baby brother, Bronze, and it is the cutest thing ever!

“Sterling just screams buddy all day long😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner Tweeted yesterday, adding, “that’s what she calls Bronze & she’s obsessed 😍❤️.”

Sterling just screams buddy all day long😂 that’s what she calls Bronze & she’s obsessed 😍❤️ — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 28, 2022

We are obsessed, too — he is her little buddy and that’s adorable! It sounds like the 22-month-old is already so in love with her 1-month-old baby brother, and their relationship will only grow through the years.

“I love Bronze nickname,” one person commented. “My granddaughter calls her brother buddy still and they are 10 and 12.”

“She’s proud that she’s a big sister! She is loving it,” another said. “She has a very responsible job now. And I’m sure she’s doing a fantastic job too.😊🏈”

Another person said, "Aww 🥰 my daughter is 2 and calls her baby brother Troy buddy too 🥹 it's adorable."

Others joked that Brittany should enjoy the cute screaming for now. “Aww…I’m the big sister, too,” one person said. “Trust and believe she’s going to be screaming some other stuff at him here pretty soon, 😆. Like MINE!! And, I HAD IT FIRST! Ahhh…kids.” Haha, so true!

Bronze, whose full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born on Nov. 28. It didn’t take long for Sterling to take to her baby brother. “She is obsessed & loving her new role,” Brittany shared on Instagram earlier this month alongside a photo of Sterling gazing and talking to the newborn.

In an interview on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick revealed that Sterling “wants to play all day,” and she isn’t always gentle. “We have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby. ‘That’s a real baby you got there!’” My toddler did the same thing when I brought his baby brother home.

On Dec. 6, Brittany shared that she was feeling “emotional” about Sterling’s relationship to Bronze. “Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little girl. “She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much & has been just the best little helper!!🤍”

Just wait until her baby brother can actually play with her — there are so many more special moments ahead!

