Bindi Irwin Reveals Daughter Grace’s Sweet Obsession With a Certain Famous Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Grace Warrior loves the animals inside the Australia Zoo, but right now, there’s a certain dog across the world she is obsessed with. Bindi Irwin recently shared photos from the family’s Christmas, and she revealed that her 1-year-old daughter is all about the Nashville-based Doug The Pug!

“Our Christmas ❤️ Grace’s new words ‘Doug Pug’ – all morning,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star wrote on Instagram. She also shared a photo of Grace’s Doug The Pug-themed gifts, including books and a stuffed animal.

In the first photo, Bindi and Powell are reading Grace Doug The Pug and The Kindness Crew, created by Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli and written by Karen Yin. This is Doug’s first-ever picture book, which is about Doug and the kindness that he spreads around town with his friends. It’s a great way to introduce little ones to this kind-hearted pug.

It’s no secret: Doug The Pug is amazing! This dog is the “King of Pop Culture” according to his Instagram bio, where he has 3.7 million followers. He is a two-time People’s Choice Award winner and the inspiration behind the Doug The Pug Foundation that brings “joy and support to children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.” His owner, Mosier, is a New York Times bestselling author and graphic designer who as written several books on Doug The Pug. But mostly, Doug is just a really freaking cute dog (see this recent picture of him dressed up as a present for Christmas.)

Grace loves him so much that in picture #3, she sticks out her tongue in a perfect imitation of the dog. She can’t get enough of the cute pup — and we can’t get enough of her!

“I am honored!!! ❤️” Doug The Pug wrote from his official Instagram account. “Love u all!”

Related story Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Drives His New Christmas Car & It’s Too Cute to Handle

Mosier commented, “This makes my heart so happy!!!”

Many others commented on the cuteness as well. “Her cute little face in the last photo 😍,” one person wrote. “Such sweet, adorable pictures!! 😍😍😍” another said.

Order a copy of Grace’s new favorite book to read to your own kids below. If they have half as much fun reading it as Grace does, it’ll be well worth it!

Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Written for ages 4-7, Doug The Pug and the Kindness Crew is a new picture book designed to teach kids about sharing, kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. As Doug goes on an adventure to spread kindness throughout town, kids will learn about the importance of paw-sitivity.

Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew $6.99 Buy now

Find out how our favorite celebs spend Christmas, Hanukkah, and more wintertime holidays with their families.

