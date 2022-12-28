Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Surprise Daughter Olympia for No ‘Reason’ — & We’re Obsessed with Their Cute Family Photos

When it comes to celebrating their daughter Olympia, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian don’t need a reason. They shared a series of family photos on Instagram today about this sweet moment, and you can tell how much fun they are having.

In the photos, the Williams-Ohanian family is standing under a colorful balloon arch and posing with a real-life Moana. The 5-year-old is standing in the center, holding a balloon animal and smiling. Both Williams and Ohanian are striking power poses, and the Reddit co-founder is wearing an amazing shirt featuring a picture of Olympia taken while she was watching her mom play tennis. I am obsessed with these family photos — they are pure perfection!

“Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties,” Williams wrote. “We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can. Also her mama fast….”

That sounds amazing! Imagine your parents just celebrating you for no reason other than just wanting life to feel special? I absolutely love it!

“Still can’t believe Moana was willing to come all the way from Motunui,” Ohanian commented on the post.

Someone else commented on this cute tradition of no reason parties. “My mom used to do that for me too and randomly bring cupcakes to school also,” one person wrote. Such a great idea — and a relatively easy way to help your kid feel special! Related story Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia — & Her Tiny Pony — Are Too Cute for Words

“👏this is what parenting is all about,” another person said. “I still remember my mom sewing dresses for my Barbies and making appetizers for our fashion show parties. Those were real parties. I’m now 47 years old and I remember as it was today.”

Someone else wrote, “So beautiful 😍😍 My parents used to do this too. I would come home from school and find gifts on my bed. Or I would get a party just because. I think this taught me to make life special and to be a generous giver. Now as an adult I like to surprise my friends and family with gifts and plan parties, just because. I’m sure Olympia had a blast!”

Last week, Olympia took pictures with an adorable pony, which the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote was “cuteness overload.”

It’s all part of Williams’ plan to spend more time with Olympia now that she’s retired.

“[Olympia] wants to make sure that I’m aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her,” Williams said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast earlier this month. “I’m always like, ‘Olympia, I’m not working now.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, you don’t play tennis!’ She’s like, ‘Yes!’ And I don’t really quite know how to feel about that.”

She continued, “It’s funny … but it’s good because little kids really want to be with their parents. And I just feel fortunate that she wants to be with me. That’s kind of how I look at it, [because] she could feel a different way, and I’m glad she doesn’t.”

They are making memories to last a lifetime!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

