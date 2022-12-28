Tristan Thompson & Daughter True Perform the Cutest Choreography: ‘When My Princess Asks if Daddy Can Dance …’

Tristan Thompson could have a future on Dancing with the Stars — the NBA player is certainly proving he not only has dance skills but can also learn choreography in a cute new video he recorded with his daughter, True.

The 31-year-old and his 4-year-old performed an adorable dance number in their kitchen along to Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” and the synchronized routine is actually pretty impressive. The duo’s performance included several spins, lifts, and lots of wiggly arm movements accompanied by passionate singing on True’s part.

The doting dad captioned the video, “When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑.”

Friends teased Thompson in the comments, writing, “I need u to learn the moves.. you messing up her video 😂😂😂😂. Dope video fam” and “Hahaha nah she def said you not holding her back at the end 😂❤️.”

Thompson shares True and a baby boy who has yet to be revealed to the world with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. The basketball pro is also (in)famously the father of another son with his ex-trainer, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to the little boy in December 2021 shortly after Thompson convinced Kardashian to move forward with the surrogacy of their son.

Instagram users pointed out the irony of Thompson’s caption, with one person writing, “Anything for your baby girl besides being faithful to her mom” and another commenting, “Can daddy stay loyal? Bet ya can’t give her that 😂.” Can’t say he didn’t set himself up for that! Related story Sofia Vergara Rocking a Curve-Flaunting Tiny Black Bikini is Warming Our Freezing Hearts

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

