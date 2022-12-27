Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott’s Christmas with the Kids Is All the Inspiration You Need for Winter Break

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott had a fun-filled Christmas with the kids this week! The New Girl star, who shares Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, with ex Jacob Pechenik, shared several photos of the holidays on Instagram yesterday, and we’re saving it in case we need any winter break inspiration for our own children!

“Christmas photo dump! 🎄” the Welcome to Our Show podcast co-host wrote in her caption. In the midst of their holiday shenanigans — a photo of their Elf on the Shelves, a selfie during Christmas mass — Deschanel also shared several photos of activities that kept the little ones entertained this holiday season.

In one, the kids are watching a movie at the Academy Museum, dressed in their festive holiday gear. In another, Charlie wears a hat from the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum. What a great way to keep the kids entertained and nurture their minds at the same time during this school break!

Deschanel also took the kids to a performance by the American Contemporary Ballet and spent time at home dressed in cozy pajamas. She also fostered their creativity (and hers!) by making a caviar-themed ornament.

The Property Brothers star commented on his girlfriend’s post, writing, “Such a special Christmas 🥰.” He also shared his own Instagram post with him and Deschanel posing in front of a Christmas tree, which was taken earlier this month at the White House.

“I hope your Christmas was as joy filled as ours,” he wrote. “I feel fortunate to be surrounded by loved ones and to health and happiness in abundance. If there’s anyone out there you think may feel alone this holiday season, I encourage you to spread some cheer and reach out. 🥰” Related story Jana Kramer Shares Christmas With Her Kids Was ‘Pure Magic’ Despite it Being a Day Late

In November, Scott told Entertainment Tonight that he was excited about hosting Christmas at their house. “It’s exciting, this will be the first Christmas of Zooey and I having it at our house, so we’re going to host everybody.” He added, “I enjoy cooking. But I wouldn’t be able to do one percent of what Zooey could do.” Aww! These two are just so sweet together and always seem to have a blast.

We hope our winter break can be just as magical as this awesome blended family!

