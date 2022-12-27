Jana Kramer Shares Christmas With Her Kids Was ‘Pure Magic’ Despite it Being a Day Late

Christmas is less of a day and more of a feeling. Specifically, the joy that comes from spending time with your loved ones and viewing the wonder of the season through your child’s eyes. Jana Kramer opened up about the “pure magic” of Christmas this year, despite it being a day late, and it really puts the holidays in perspective.

“Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today,” Kramer, who is mom to Jolie Rae, 6, and Jace Joseph, 4, with ex Mike Caussin, wrote on Dec. 26. “It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic.”

So sweet! For many parents who are co-parenting this time of year, or who have to work on Christmas Day, have a partner in the military, or have to reschedule Christmas for any other reason, it’s empowering to see that it’s going to be OK. Christmas is not ruined if it’s not celebrated on Dec. 25. Even if your kids are old enough to be a little disappointed, the magic of seeing what’s under the tree will still be there.

The “Voices” singer thanked mom friends for the “idea” to still celebrate Christmas the same, even though she didn’t have custody of her kids on the actual holiday.

She also revealed that the family dealt with some sickness this Christmas as well. “A big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace 😅,” she added.

Earlier this month, the All In Moms podcast host shared a highlight reel of holiday memories, writing, "We speed dated Christmas time hard this year to make sure we got it all in. All the memories and smiles that were had makes this momma heart smile. To see my kids so happy and all the time we enjoyed together was amazing, but yea saying bye today was hard."

Last year, The Holiday Fix-Up star told Extra how “tough” Christmas would be sharing her kids with Caussin. “The kids will be with me till noon… which will be tough…To be able to have them this year on Christmas morning, I’m so grateful for that. I am just gonna soak up every second of that,” she said in a December 2021 interview.

She also mention that she briefly “considered” having one big family Christmas, but ultimately decided against it. “I considered it, but when I talked to my friends and my therapist…I decided I needed to make new memories…and so I wanted it to be just me and the kids, but then who knows in the future? I’m not against it.”

Last month, the country music star told SheKnows that parenting during this time of year is “exhausting, especially being a single mama.”

“But here’s the deal, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she continued. “I love our special times together and though it’s not how I wanted it to look, it’s still so special cause it’s us three and I love my family.”

Kramer is staying positive, which is the only thing you can do!

