Kim Kardashian Tearfully Admits It’s Hard Co-Parenting With Kanye West: ‘I’m Hanging On by a Thread’

Co-parenting isn’t without its challenges, especially during the holiday season — and especially when you’re dealing with an ex who is as unpredictable as Kanye West. Kim Kardashian recently broke down in tears when discussing how hard it is to be strong for her kids while co-parenting with her ex, and our hearts go out to her.

“Co-parenting is hard,” Kardashian said on Monday’s episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “It’s really f—king hard.”

The SKIMS founder shares four kids with West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Her relationship with Ye has had its difficulties throughout the years. On Dec. 1, the rapper wore an all-black face covering in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and made horrific comments praising Hitler, attacking Jews, and denying the Holocaust — and that’s just one of the many awful statements he’s made recently.

Kardashian, who has reportedly been “getting heat” from other parents at her kids’ soccer games due to all of West’s hate, is doing her best to protect her kids from all the noise.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” The Kardashians star said. “All the crazy s–t. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

She opened up about how she is protecting West's reputation in the eyes of her kids. "I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on on the outside world. … I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm so close to that not happening. While that's still happening, I will protect that to the ends of the earth, as long as I can."

“If we’re riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we’re going through and no matter what’s happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” she added. “As soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry.” The incredible strength it would take to do that is so admirable!

Kardashian’s own dad, the late Robert Kardashian, inspires her in her co-parenting journey.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” Kardashian said. “That’s what I would want for them.”

She added about her kids, “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s–t that they’re not ready to deal with, and when they are, we’ll have those conversations. And I’ll be so prepared.”

Despite West’s best efforts, Kardashian is doing everything she can to preserve his name and relationship with her kids. At the end of the day, he is still their dad, and they are still too young to have complicated conversations about his hateful rhetoric right now.

In the March 2022 issue of Vogue, Kardashian also talked about maintaining a positive attitude toward your ex in front of your kids. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

She may be barely hanging on, but the work Kardashian’s doing in her home is important. It’s not easy to be the bigger person, but Kardashian is doing it with grace and we have major respect for her.

